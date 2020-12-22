TRACKLISTING KILL’S MIX HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020/2021

PART 1
1 ère HEURE 22h00 – 23h00
David Guetta Vs. Martin Garrix - Like Titanium (LaCreme Mashup)
Timmy Trumpet & Plastik Funk - Raveille (Extended Mix)
Irene Cara Vs. Martin Garrix - What A Feeling (Kastra Access Edit)
Haddaway - What Is Love (Sterbinszky 2k19 Remix)
Lebo M., Carmen Twillie - Circle Of Life (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix)
Nacho Chapado, Ivan Gomez - I Feel Lola (Esteban Lopez & Binomio Remix)
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care (Loud Luxury Remix)
Faithless, Chic, Mr. Belt & Wezol - Insomnia Good Times (Deen Anthony Mashup)
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Drill - The Drill Senorita (Chumpion Mashup)
Likke Ly Vs. Don Diablo - Follow Rivers x Kids In Love (GUDI Mashup)
Le Chic - Good Times (Hastro & Dopelore Remix)
Lady Gaga, Pharien, Yves V & Futuristic Polar Bears Ft. PollyAnna - Bad Romance (Andrew Marks Bootleg)
AC DC Vs. Dannic & Teamworx - Thunderstruck (Kastra "Bump N Roll" Edit)
Dynoro Vs. Don Diablo Vs. Guru Josh Project - Momentum Infinity In My Mind (Eli Matana Mashup)
Armin van Buuren - Million Voices (Blasterjaxx Extended Remix)
Antoine Clamaran, Supala - Alert 2k20 (Nacho Chapado & Ivan Gomez 2k20 Mix)
PART 2
2 ème HEURE 23h00 - Minuit
Quintino, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - The Chase (Extended Mix)
Armin van Buuren, Reece Low, Deorro, Sam Martin - Wild Wild Son (Deorro & Reece Low Extended Remix)
Avicii Vs. Dirty Palm - Wake Me Up (Kastra "Find Our Way" Edit)
Angèle - Flou (Lost Frequencies Extended Remix)
Marvin Gaye - Sexual Healing (ForteFlava Sos Mix)
Fisher Vs. Rihanna - Freaks vs. S&M (WeDamnz Mashup)
Usher - Yeah! (Deepoow Bootleg)
Sophie Francis - A-Freak-A (Extended Mix)
Storm - Superman (Original Mix)
Steve Aoki, Icona Pop - I Love My Friends (Armin van Buuren & Avian Grays Extended Mix)
Graham Bell - Pam Pam (Extended Mix)
David Guetta Feat. Sia - Titanium (Club Mix)
Master KG Ft. Nomcebo Zikode - Jerusalema (Extended Mix)
Kygo, Tina Turner - Whats Love Got to Do with It (J‚r‚my Will Remix)
Nirvana vs. Wave Your Hands vs. Push Play vs. Generic Love - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Stayer Mashup)
Ava Max x R3hab x Mike Williams - Kings & Queens Lullaby (Dramos Mashup)
PART 3
3 ème HEURE Minuit - 01H00 LINER BONNE ANNEE
David Guetta, MORTEN, Lovespeake - Save My Life (Extended Mix)
Jaimy Jay - Chase the Robots (Extended) Blasterjaxx, Amanda Collis - Rescue Me (Extended Mix)
Carta - Liang (Extended Mix)
Laidback Luke, DJs From Mars, David Goncalves - Rolling Stone (Djs From Mars Remix)
Justin Prime, Reggio - Speaker Test (Original Mix)
Deepend - Skinny Dip (Komodo) [feat. Philip Strand] [Club Mix]
John Dahlback - Nebula (Extended Mix)
Eric Prydz - NOPUS (Extended Mix)
Chemical Brothers - Hey Boy, Hey Girl (Marvo Remix)
Nicky Romero & Sick Individuals vs. Coldplay - Only For You vs. Adventure Of A Lifetime (Fuerte & SunJay Mashup)
Evanescence - Bring Me To Life (Roxx Remora Extended Remix)
Dua Lipa & Angele, Disco Fries & Mister AC Ft.
Rozee - Fever (Andrew Marks "Beat Of Your Heart" Edit)
Kylie Minogue - Can't Get You Out Of My Head (Febration Remix)
David Guetta, Sia - Let's Love (Robin Schulz Extended Remix)
Boston Bun - Whenever You're Ready (Extended Mix)