TRACKLISTING KILL’S MIX HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020/2021

PART 1

1 ère HEURE 22h00 – 23h00

David Guetta Vs. Martin Garrix - Like Titanium (LaCreme Mashup)

Timmy Trumpet & Plastik Funk - Raveille (Extended Mix)

Irene Cara Vs. Martin Garrix - What A Feeling (Kastra Access Edit)

Haddaway - What Is Love (Sterbinszky 2k19 Remix)

Lebo M., Carmen Twillie - Circle Of Life (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix)

Nacho Chapado, Ivan Gomez - I Feel Lola (Esteban Lopez & Binomio Remix)

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care (Loud Luxury Remix)

Faithless, Chic, Mr. Belt & Wezol - Insomnia Good Times (Deen Anthony Mashup)

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Drill - The Drill Senorita (Chumpion Mashup)

Likke Ly Vs. Don Diablo - Follow Rivers x Kids In Love (GUDI Mashup)

Le Chic - Good Times (Hastro & Dopelore Remix)

Lady Gaga, Pharien, Yves V & Futuristic Polar Bears Ft. PollyAnna - Bad Romance (Andrew Marks Bootleg)

AC DC Vs. Dannic & Teamworx - Thunderstruck (Kastra "Bump N Roll" Edit)

Dynoro Vs. Don Diablo Vs. Guru Josh Project - Momentum Infinity In My Mind (Eli Matana Mashup)

Armin van Buuren - Million Voices (Blasterjaxx Extended Remix)

Antoine Clamaran, Supala - Alert 2k20 (Nacho Chapado & Ivan Gomez 2k20 Mix)

PART 2

2 ème HEURE 23h00 - Minuit

Quintino, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike - The Chase (Extended Mix)

Armin van Buuren, Reece Low, Deorro, Sam Martin - Wild Wild Son (Deorro & Reece Low Extended Remix)

Avicii Vs. Dirty Palm - Wake Me Up (Kastra "Find Our Way" Edit)

Angèle - Flou (Lost Frequencies Extended Remix)

Marvin Gaye - Sexual Healing (ForteFlava Sos Mix)

Fisher Vs. Rihanna - Freaks vs. S&M (WeDamnz Mashup)

Usher - Yeah! (Deepoow Bootleg)

Sophie Francis - A-Freak-A (Extended Mix)

Storm - Superman (Original Mix)

Steve Aoki, Icona Pop - I Love My Friends (Armin van Buuren & Avian Grays Extended Mix)

Graham Bell - Pam Pam (Extended Mix)

David Guetta Feat. Sia - Titanium (Club Mix)

Master KG Ft. Nomcebo Zikode - Jerusalema (Extended Mix)

Kygo, Tina Turner - Whats Love Got to Do with It (J‚r‚my Will Remix)

Nirvana vs. Wave Your Hands vs. Push Play vs. Generic Love - Smells Like Teen Spirit (Stayer Mashup)

Ava Max x R3hab x Mike Williams - Kings & Queens Lullaby (Dramos Mashup)

PART 3

3 ème HEURE Minuit - 01H00 LINER BONNE ANNEE

David Guetta, MORTEN, Lovespeake - Save My Life (Extended Mix)

Jaimy Jay - Chase the Robots (Extended) Blasterjaxx, Amanda Collis - Rescue Me (Extended Mix)

Carta - Liang (Extended Mix)

Laidback Luke, DJs From Mars, David Goncalves - Rolling Stone (Djs From Mars Remix)

Justin Prime, Reggio - Speaker Test (Original Mix)

Deepend - Skinny Dip (Komodo) [feat. Philip Strand] [Club Mix]

John Dahlback - Nebula (Extended Mix)

Eric Prydz - NOPUS (Extended Mix)

Chemical Brothers - Hey Boy, Hey Girl (Marvo Remix)

Nicky Romero & Sick Individuals vs. Coldplay - Only For You vs. Adventure Of A Lifetime (Fuerte & SunJay Mashup)

Evanescence - Bring Me To Life (Roxx Remora Extended Remix)

Dua Lipa & Angele, Disco Fries & Mister AC Ft.

Rozee - Fever (Andrew Marks "Beat Of Your Heart" Edit)

Kylie Minogue - Can't Get You Out Of My Head (Febration Remix)

David Guetta, Sia - Let's Love (Robin Schulz Extended Remix)

Boston Bun - Whenever You're Ready (Extended Mix)